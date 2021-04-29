Browns select Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II with #26 pick in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns, hosting the 2021 NFL Draft in their own backyard, selected Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 overall pick.

Playing in less than six full games in 2020, Newsome was a lockdown cornerback for the Wildcats accumulating 12 tackles, nine pass breakups, and the lone interception of his career. Quarterbacks tended to throw away from Newsome during his junior season.

Cleveland lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs divisional round last year. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh in the wild card round to win their first postseason game since 1994. Cleveland also made its first playoff appearance since 2002.

The Browns now have 11 first round picks on their roster after Thursday’s selection and the signing of former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

The Browns have nine picks in this year’s draft.