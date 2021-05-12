Browns release 2021-22 NFL schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns released their 2020-21 schedule Wednesday highlighted by a Week 1 rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns also have three primetime games against the Broncos in Week 7, the Ravens in Week 12 and the Steelers in Week 17.

Last season, Cleveland made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and won its first playoff game since 1994 when the Browns beat Pittsburgh 48-37 in the Super Wild Card round.

Baker Mayfield returns as the Browns quarterback for a fourth season and has plenty of weapons returning on offense, including Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. who missed most of last season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 7 against Cincinnati.

Cleveland used the NFL Draft to bolster its defense by selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II in the first round and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who many believe was a steal in the second round.

The Browns took speedy wide receiver Anthony Schwartz from Auburn in the third round and Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai in the fourth round.

Below is the Browns full 2021-22 schedule: