Browns offense shreds Bengals defense in 35-30 primetime win

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns (1-1) picked up their first win of the season beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night.

2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield bounced back after a rough Week 1 loss with 219 yards passing and two touchdowns while the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 209 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Chubb led all rushers with 124 yards.

Cleveland jumped out to a 21-10 lead after scoring three touchdowns on its first four possessions, with the Browns racking up 195 yards and nine first downs on their first three scoring drives.

The Browns fourth touchdown didn’t come easy with Cleveland missing four chances to score from inside the Bengals’ three yard line ending with a 4th and goal stop by the Bengals.

But five plays into the ensuing drive, 2017 No. 1 pick Miles Garrett broke through the Cincinnati offensive line forcing the ball out of Burrow’s hands leading to a Browns’ fumble recovery at the one yard line. Nick Chubb scored his second touchdown of the game two plays later to give Cleveland a 28-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow had a solid performance throwing for 316 yards and three touchdowns while throwing a staggering 61 passes with 37 completions.

Burrow converted a fourth down from the Bengals’ 48 yard line with less than 10 minutes left in the game on a 13-yard completion to Tyler Boyd. The drive was capped off on a four-yard touchdown from Burrow to Mike Thomas to pull the Bengals within five points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But the Browns ground attack was too much for Cincinnati. After Cincinnati’s touchdown, Hunt and Chubb ran for a combined 75 yards culminating with Hunt’s second touchdown of the game to seal the win for Cleveland.

Cincinnati (0-2) also couldn’t capitalize deep in Browns’ territory with the Bengals settling for three field goals inside the Cleveland 25 yard line.

The Bengals play at Philadelphia next week while the Browns host the Washington Football Team.