Browns close facility, delay flight to New Jersey after positive COVID-19 test

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

A helmet during practice on September 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns announced they are closing their facility and delaying their flight to New Jersey for Sunday’s game against the Jets after a player’s test for COVID-19 came back positive.

The Browns are 10-4 this season and vying for a their first playoff appearance since the 2002-03 season.

Cleveland is one game behind the Steelers in the AFC North after Pittsburgh lost to the Bengals on Monday.

The Browns announced they moved linebacker B.J. Goodson to the injured reserve/COVID-19 list and activated offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. from that same list.

The Browns currently hold the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoffs and are one game ahead of the Dolphins (9-5) and Ravens (9-5). Cleveland plays Pittsburgh week 17 in a game that could decide the AFC North champion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools