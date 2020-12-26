Browns close facility, delay flight to New Jersey after positive COVID-19 test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns announced they are closing their facility and delaying their flight to New Jersey for Sunday’s game against the Jets after a player’s test for COVID-19 came back positive.

The Browns are 10-4 this season and vying for a their first playoff appearance since the 2002-03 season.

Cleveland is one game behind the Steelers in the AFC North after Pittsburgh lost to the Bengals on Monday.

Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted. pic.twitter.com/eAJMHw1hj4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020

The Browns announced they moved linebacker B.J. Goodson to the injured reserve/COVID-19 list and activated offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. from that same list.

We've made the following roster moves:



Placed on Reserve/COVID-19:

LB B.J. Goodson



Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

T Jedrick Wills Jr.



Elevated from practice squad:

C Javon Patterson (COVID-19 replacement) pic.twitter.com/LngaU6zGMM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020

The Browns currently hold the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoffs and are one game ahead of the Dolphins (9-5) and Ravens (9-5). Cleveland plays Pittsburgh week 17 in a game that could decide the AFC North champion.