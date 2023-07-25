LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday while practicing at the University of Southern California, according to a report.

The Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania received a statement from a spokesperson for the James family, stating Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while on the basketball court on Monday. James was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit, per the statement.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement reads. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny committed to play basketball at USC earlier this year. He also was considering Ohio State as his school of choice due to his father being a native of Akron, Ohio and a fan of the school.