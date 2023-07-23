MERSEYSIDE, England (WCMH) — A new major golf champion was crowned in Liverpool Sunday as American Brian Harman won the Open Championship on NBC4.

The 36-year-old from Savannah, Georgia concluded an incredible week of golf with his first major title at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England. Harman surged into the lead after the second round with a six-under score of 65.

He did not relinquish his lead over the weekend with the pack unable to catch up to his consistent putting and win in Liverpool by six strokes. Harman’s first career achievement came in 2003 winning the U.S. Amateur. As a professional, he has won two PGA Tour events with his win at The Open his first professional win in six years.

Westerville resident Jason Day had his best finish at a major since 2020 after finishing seven-under par for the tournament to finish tied for second place. Day finished tied for 4th at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Harman’s win in Great Britain with a 13-under score makes him the second golfer this season to win his first major in 2023, joining Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open victory. His win also continues a streak of nine consecutive years with first-time major winners for at least two of golf’s four major tournaments.

NBC4’s coverage of major golf events will continue this Fall with full coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup tournament at the Marco Simone Golf and County Club in Rome, Italy. The Americans, captained by Zach Johnson, will look to retain the Ryder Cup for the first time in 30 years against the Europeans.