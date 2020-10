COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus native Austin Cindric, a rising star in NASCAR’s top minor-league series, now has a set path toward a full-time ride at stock car racing's highest level.

Team Penske announced Thursday that Cindric will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next year with the team and then take over full-time the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Mustang, with which Penske has a technical partnership, in 2022.