Breaking down 2020 NFL schedule for the Bengals, Browns and Steelers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NFL released the 2020 schedule for all 32 teams Thursday. Here’s a look at some of the games to look forward to for fans of the Bengals, Browns and Steelers.

Note: This year the AFC North will face all four teams in the NFC East, which is made up of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins who drafted Ohio State’s Chase Young with the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule:

The Bengals finished as the worst team in the NFL in 2019 with a 2-14 record giving them the No. 1 overall pick for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bengals, who drafted Athens’ native Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, will start the season by playing at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. That game will be followed by a primetime Thursday night game on the road against the Browns.

Other highlights in Cincinnati’s schedule include back-to-back road games against Baltimore and Indianapolis in weeks five and six, respectively. The Ravens are coming off a dominate 2019 season in which they won the AFC North, secured the best regular season record with 14 wins and only two losses while being led by NFL MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Bengals have arguably one of the hardest schedules to close out the season when they play Dallas, Pittsburgh, Houston and Baltimore.

Special Delivery 📦



Our 2020 schedule has ARRIVED… pic.twitter.com/uzhfkya7jE — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 7, 2020

Cleveland Browns Schedule:

The Browns finished the 2019 season 6-10, the second-worst record in the AFC North and the 10th worst record in the NFL. Cleveland picked offensive tackle Jedrick Wills from Alabama with the No. 10 overall pick.

The Browns start the season on the road against the Ravens followed by the primetime week two game against Cincinnati.

Cleveland has back-to-back away games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in weeks six and seven, respectively. A few weeks later, the Browns will have two tough home games against Houston and Philadelphia with the Browns playing the Texans on Nov. 15 and the Eagles on Nov. 22.

Cleveland finishes the regular season against Pittsburgh on Jan. 3 where the AFC North title or a wild card spot could be on the line.

Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule:

The Steelers, who finished the 2019 season 8-8, missed out on the playoffs for a second year in a row. Steelers quarterback and former Miami University standout Ben Roethlisberger missed most of the 2019 season after sustaining an elbow injury in week two against Seattle.

Roethlisberger will be back for his 17th season with the Steelers who start the 2020 season against the Giants on the road. The Ravens, Bengals and Browns all play a division game within the first two weeks, but Pittsburgh does not have an AFC North game until week six in a home game versus the Browns. Pittsburgh has three-straight division games starting with that game against the Browns followed by an away game against Baltimore and a home game against the Bengals.

The Steelers have a bit of a gauntlet to start the season when they play Houston in week three, Tennessee in week four and Philadelphia in week five. All three of those teams made the playoffs in 2019.

Pittsburgh ends the 2020 regular season by playing at Cincinnati in week 15, hosting the Colts in week 16 and a road game against the Browns in week 17.