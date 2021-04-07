Boone Jenner out for the season with broken finger Tortorella tells 97.1 The Fan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets’ center Boone Jenner will miss the rest of the season with a broken finger, head coach John Tortorella told 97.1 The Fan on Wednesday.
Jenner suffered the injury during CBJ’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Tortorella called the injury a ‘huge blow’ on 97.1 The Fan. The CBJ are 15-18-8 this season and rank 6th in the Discover Central Division.
This is the second major set back for the Blue jackets who also lost Riley Nash for 4-6 weeks as he recovers from a sprained knee.