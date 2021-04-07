Boone Jenner out for the season with broken finger Tortorella tells 97.1 The Fan

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets’ center Boone Jenner will miss the rest of the season with a broken finger, head coach John Tortorella told 97.1 The Fan on Wednesday.

Jenner suffered the injury during CBJ’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Tortorella called the injury a ‘huge blow’ on 97.1 The Fan. The CBJ are 15-18-8 this season and rank 6th in the Discover Central Division.

This is the second major set back for the Blue jackets who also lost Riley Nash for 4-6 weeks as he recovers from a sprained knee.