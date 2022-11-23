ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Playing in just his second career game in three years redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Harris led the Ohio Bobcats to a resounding victory Tuesday night over visiting Bowling Green.

Harris ran for three touchdowns, threw for a fourth and the Ohio defense forced four turnovers in a 38-14 win over the Falcons. With the win, their seventh in a row, the Bobcats (9-3, 7-1) clinched the Mid-American Conference Eastern Division and will vie for its first MAC championship since 1968.

After spotting Bowling Green (6-6, 5-3) the opening touchdown, the Bobcats scored 28 second-quarter points, including two rushing TDs by Harris. He punctuated the victory with his third TD run early in the fourth quarter for a 38-7 lead.

Harris, who replaced junior QB Kurtis Rourke last week at Ball State, finished with 67 yards on 12 rushes and had 196 yards passing, completing 10-of-21 attempts, with a touchdown. Sieh Bangura led the ground attack with 99 yards on 27 attempts and scored in the second quarter.

Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald had 217 yards passing, including a 44-yard TD pass to Tyrone Broden to open the game for a 7-0 lead, but he threw three second-quarter interceptions, two of which led to OU touchdowns.

Tariq Drake had two INTs for the Bobcats, who face Toledo (7-4, 5-2) in the MAC title game on Dec. 3 in Detroit. Kickoff is at noon.

Rourke, who leads the MAC with 3,256 yards passing and 25 touchdown passes, suffered a season-ending knee injury but will return next season.