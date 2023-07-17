COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hockey season is approaching in Columbus and Blue Jackets fans can start buying tickets Monday morning.

At 10 a.m., single-game ticket purchases will open for the 41 home games at Nationwide Arena, including the Oct. 12 season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers. Tickets will be available on the Blue Jackets website and Ticketmaster. For more information on single-game tickets and season tickets, call 614-246-3350 or head to the team’s website.

The 2023-24 season for the Blue Jackets will be the first under new coach Mike Babcock, a former Stanley Cup and Olympic-winning coach with the Detroit Red Wings and Team Canada, respectively. His coaching debut against the Flyers will also be against former Jackets coach John Tortorella, the last coach to guide the team to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Blue Jackets start the season with four straight games at Nationwide Arena, also playing the New York Rangers on Oct. 14, the Red Wings on Oct. 16 and the Calgary Flames on Oct. 20. Other notable home games during the season include:

Pittsburgh Penguins: Nov. 14

Chicago Blackhawks: Nov. 22

Vegas Golden Knights: March 4

Edmonton Oilers: March 7

Pittsburgh: March 30

To see the full Blue Jackets schedule, click here.