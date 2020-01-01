Werenski’s hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 4-1

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Gustav Nyquist, right, of Sweden, carries the puck up ice as Florida Panthers’ Keith Yandle defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Zach Werenski got his first career hat trick as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 4-1.

Goalie Elvis Merzlikins had 36 saves in his first NHL start as the Blue Jackets extended their points streak to 11 games.

Columbus ruined the first homecoming for Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who played for the Blue Jackets for seven seasons before leaving for free agency last summer.

Bobrovsky had 24 saves and Colton Scevior scored for Florida, which saw a two-game win streak snapped.

