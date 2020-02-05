1  of  2
Werenski scores OT goal in Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Florida

COLUMBUS (AP) — Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 1-0.

Werenski picked up the puck off the right boards, circled around to the bottom of the circle and beat former teammate Sergei Bobrovski, who had made 45 saves until then.

The Blue Jackets extended their points streak to nine games.

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins had 32 saves in picking up his fourth shutout of the season.

Columbus has won eight of nine.

The Panthers lost for just the second time in their last nine games.

