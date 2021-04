Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) shoots on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Wennberg had his first career hat trick as the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2.

MacKenzie Weegar and Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 shots to help the Panthers win their season-high fifth straight.