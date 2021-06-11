WATCH: Blue Jackets introduce new coach Brad Larsen at 10:30 a.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets will introduce Brad Larsen as their coach during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Larsen will be joined by general manager Jarmo Kekaleinen and team president John Davidson. You can watch their comments in the player above.

Larsen, 43, is a longtime Blue Jackets assistant coach and a former head coach in the American Hockey League. He is a native of Nakusp, British Columbia, and played 12 seasons in the NHL and AHL between 1997 and 2010.

He is replacing his former boss, John Tortorella, who went 227-166-54 in six seasons and made the playoffs four times. But in his final season, the Jackets went just 18-26-0.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss