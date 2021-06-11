WATCH: Blue Jackets introduce new coach Brad Larsen at 10:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets will introduce Brad Larsen as their coach during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Larsen will be joined by general manager Jarmo Kekaleinen and team president John Davidson. You can watch their comments in the player above.

Larsen, 43, is a longtime Blue Jackets assistant coach and a former head coach in the American Hockey League. He is a native of Nakusp, British Columbia, and played 12 seasons in the NHL and AHL between 1997 and 2010.

He is replacing his former boss, John Tortorella, who went 227-166-54 in six seasons and made the playoffs four times. But in his final season, the Jackets went just 18-26-0.