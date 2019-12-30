Live Now
CPD holds press conference to address 2019 homicides

Tortorella: Blue Jackets goalie Korpisalo out ‘for a few weeks’

Blue Jackets
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach John Tortorella says goalie Joonas Korpisalo injured his knee during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks and will be out for ‘weeks.’

Korpisalo’s injury came during a shootout after nobody scored during an overtime period.

After the game, Tortorella criticized a call by the referees that ended with Korpisalo’s injury. The Blue Jackets scored a goal right as the overtime period ended, but officials determined after the puck did not cross the goal line until after time had expired.

Moments earlier, Chicago was called for a penalty for having too many men in the ice. The clock ran for more than a second after the whistle blew. Nothing was done to correct the clock.

“Refs don’t do their freaking job and now we lose the game and we lose our goalie. So the chain of events, if it was done right, we don’t lose our goalie and we win the hockey game,” said Tortorella. “The stubbornness tonight by the officials, and by the league and by Toronto, however it’s supposed to work, screws us.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools