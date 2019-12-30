Tortorella: Blue Jackets goalie Korpisalo out ‘for a few weeks’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach John Tortorella says goalie Joonas Korpisalo injured his knee during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks and will be out for ‘weeks.’

KORPISALO OUT FOR WEEKS: #CBJ Head Coach John Tortorella says goalie Joonas Korpisalo injured his knee and will be out for “weeks.” pic.twitter.com/8El3TM43V8 — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) December 30, 2019

Korpisalo’s injury came during a shootout after nobody scored during an overtime period.

After the game, Tortorella criticized a call by the referees that ended with Korpisalo’s injury. The Blue Jackets scored a goal right as the overtime period ended, but officials determined after the puck did not cross the goal line until after time had expired.

Moments earlier, Chicago was called for a penalty for having too many men in the ice. The clock ran for more than a second after the whistle blew. Nothing was done to correct the clock.

“Refs don’t do their freaking job and now we lose the game and we lose our goalie. So the chain of events, if it was done right, we don’t lose our goalie and we win the hockey game,” said Tortorella. “The stubbornness tonight by the officials, and by the league and by Toronto, however it’s supposed to work, screws us.”