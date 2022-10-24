COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov earned his first career NHL win by stopping 30 shots as the visiting Blue Jackets downed the New York Rangers 5-1.

Tarasov, now 1-4 for his career, had been winless in his six starts prior to Sunday’s game. He is serving as the backup to Elivs Merzlikins while Joonas Korpisalo recovers from hip surgery.

Tarasov, a third-round draft pick in 2017 by the Blue Jackets, made nine saves in the first period, 15 in the second and six in the third.

Zach Werenski, Andrew Peeke, Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson all scored for Columbus, which won for the first time in three road contests this season.

The Rangers got their goal from Artemi Panarin, who spent two seasons in Columbus during the 2017-18 and 18-19 seasons. Panarin now has a point in each of New York’s six games this season. The Rangers outshot Columbus 31-21 and doubled up the Jackets in faceoffs won, 34-17.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) makes a save in front of New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)