BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4.

Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games.

Roslovic’s first two goals of the season, the second assisted by Domi, gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the first period. Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored within the first 55 seconds of the second, which broke a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period.