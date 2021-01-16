Richardson scores go-ahead goal as Predators beat Columbus 5-2

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) ends up in the net as defenseman David Savard (58) and Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) battle in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Richardson scored the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes left, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 for their second straight win to open the season.

Colton Sissons, Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored in the third period, and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal for Nashville. Goalie Juuse Saros made 42 saves for the victory.

The Predators now have won seven of their last eight against Columbus in Nashville, a nice omen for the former Central Division rivals reunited in this pandemic-affected season.

Columbus captain Nick Foligno and Alexandre Texier each scored a goal.