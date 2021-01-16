Richardson scores go-ahead goal as Predators beat Columbus 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Richardson scored the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes left, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 for their second straight win to open the season.

Colton Sissons, Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored in the third period, and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal for Nashville. Goalie Juuse Saros made 42 saves for the victory.

The Predators now have won seven of their last eight against Columbus in Nashville, a nice omen for the former Central Division rivals reunited in this pandemic-affected season.

Columbus captain Nick Foligno and Alexandre Texier each scored a goal.

  • Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Also defending for the Predators is Brad Richardson (15). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) and Nashville Predators right wing Brad Richardson (15) reach for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) slides to block a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) moves the puck ahead of Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) shoots against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Nashville Predators right wing Mathieu Olivier (25) moves the puck ahead of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Michael Del Zotto (15) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) ends up in the net as defenseman David Savard (58) and Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) battle in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

