Reports: Blue Jackets sign Dublin native Sean Kuraly to 4-year, $10 million contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed free agent and Dublin native Sean Kuraly to a four-year contract worth $10 million, according to Sportsnet and The Athletic.

Kuraly, 28, played five seasons for Boston recording 24 goals and 44 assists in 270 games for the Bruins. The center helped lead Boston to five-straight playoff appearances, including a Stanley Cup Final in 2019 which the Bruins lost in seven games to St. Louis.

The Dublin Scioto graduate played four seasons at Miami (Ohio) University from 2012 to 2016 helping the RedHakws win the NCAA championship in 2015. He played in 146 games, missing only two because of the World Junior Championship.

Kuraly was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and was traded to Boston in 2015.