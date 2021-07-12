Prosecutor to review details in death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks for possible charges

Elexis Shultz visits a makeshift memorial in front of Nationwide Arena Monday, July 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, to remember Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks who died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Prosecutors in Michigan are reviewing information from police to determine whether charges should be filed in the death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.

A representative of the Novi Police Department confirmed to NBC4 that the police report was forwarded to the Oakland County prosecutor due to the high-profile nature of the case. The representative said the department is not requesting charges.

Kivlenieks, 24, died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast on July 4. He was fleeing a hot tub when he was struck. He was in Michigan at a home owned by Blue Jackets goaltending coach Manny Legace, whose daughter was getting married that weekend.

A native of Latvia, Kivlenieks played in 85 games for the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, and in eight games for the Blue Jackets the past two seasons.

Since his death, fans throughout Ohio have been leaving hockey sticks outside their homes and at Nationwide Arena with the hashtag #SticksOutForKivi.

Plans for a memorial from the Blue Jackets are underway.