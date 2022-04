COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Powell native Carson Meyer will make his NHL debut Monday when the Blue Jackets host Boston at 7:00 p.m.

Meyer is a former Ohio State Buckeye and a product of Ohio AAA Blue Jackets program, joining Jack Roslovic and Sean Kuraly as former members of the team.

Meyer will be the eighth Blue Jacket to make his NHL debut this season.

CBJ have lost their last six games including two overtimes losses while giving up at least four goals in five of their six defeats.