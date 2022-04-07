COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Powell native Carson Meyer, who made his NHL debut Monday for his hometown Blue Jackets, spoke with NBC4i Digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about the experience and scoring his first NHL goal in his second game against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Meyer is a former Ohio State Buckeye and a product of Ohio AAA Blue Jackets program, joining Jack Roslovic and Sean Kuraly as former members of the team who currently play for the CBJ.

Meyer played just over three minutes in his debut but was given more than nine minutes of ice time agianst the Flyers and he capitalized on the by contributing a goal and assist in the 4-2 to snap Columbus’ seven-game winless streak.