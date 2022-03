COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rick Nash will become the first player in Blue Jackets history to have his jersey retired when his No. 61 is raised to the rafters inside Nationwide Arena prior to CBJ’s game against Boston on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Below is a look back at Nash’s storied CBJ career in pictures.

TORONTO – JUNE 22: Number one overall draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Rick Nash, poses for a portrait during the NHL Entry Draft on June 22, 2002 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images/NHLI)

TORONTO, ONT – JUNE 22: (L-R) The Columbus Blue Jackets Director of Amateur Scouting Don Boyd, General Manager and President Doug MacLean, Governor John P. McConnell and son Porter, Amateur Scout John Williams and Head Coach Dave King stands with number one pick Rick Nash during the first round NHL Draft on June 22, 2002 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

SUNRISE, FL – FEBRUARY 1: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the Eastern Conference during the NHL YoungStars game on February 1, 2003 at the Office Depot Center in Sunrise, Florida. The East defeated the West 8-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO – JUNE 10: Rick Nash of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Jarome Iginla of the Calgary Flames(absent Ilya Kovalchuk of the Atlanta Thrashers) winners of the Maurice Richard Trophy, awarded annually to the player finishing the season as the league’s goal-scoring leader during the NHL Awards at the Toronto Convention Centre on June 10, 2004 in Toronto, Ontario.All three players finished tied with 41 goals.(Photo By Craig Melvin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – JANUARY 26: Western Conference All-Star Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets poses for a portrait as part of the 2008 NHL All-Star weekend at Philips Arena on January 26, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images for the NHL)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 18: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates a goal against the Detroit Red Wings on December 18, 2006 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets won 4-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DALLAS – JANUARY 22: Rick Nash of the Western Conference All-Stars (Columbus Blue Jackets) poses for a portrait for the 2007 NHL All-Star Game at the American Airlines Center on January 22, 2007 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 14: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets handles the puck during the game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center during the game on March 14, 2007 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

DALLAS – JANUARY 19: Left wing Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets walks to the ice before a game with the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on January 19, 2008 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MARCH 26: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Brent Seabrook #7 of the Chicago Blackhawks wrestle on March 26, 2008 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DALLAS – DECEMBER 18: Left wing Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars in the third period at the American Airlines Center December 18, 2008 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS – DECEMBER 18: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during play against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on December 18, 2008 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

OTTAWA – NOVEMBER 26: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the Ottawa Senators during their game at Scotiabank Place on November 26, 2009 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The Senators defeated the Blue Jackets 2-1. (Photo by Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images)

TORONTO – FEBRUARY 19: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates a game winning shoot-out goal during game action February 19, 2009 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Dave Abel/Getty Images)

MONTREAL – JANUARY 24: Western Conference All-Star Rick Nash of the Columbus Blue Jackets is introduced during the Honda NHL Superskills competition as part of the 2009 NHL All-Star weekend on January 24, 2009 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 23: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates scoring a goal against Chris Osgood #30 of the Detroit Red Wings during Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2009 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 23, 2009 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Red Wings defeated the Blue Jackets 6-5 to sweep the series in 4 games. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets receives high fives from the bench after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at the Honda Center on November 19, 2010 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets looks on prior to the start of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on November 19, 2010 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his goal to take a 4-3 lead over the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at the Staples Center on November 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 07: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates onto the ice for pre game against the Nashville Predators during the game at Nationwide Arena on October 7, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, NC – JANUARY 30: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets for Team Staal poses for a portrait before the 58th NHL All-Star Game at RBC Center on January 30, 2011 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 19: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes the ice for the game against the Nashville Predators at Nationwide Arena on January 19, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 14: Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates a third period goal with teammates while playing the San Jose Sharks at Nationwide Arena on January 14, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. The San Jose Sharks won the game 2-1. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PA – FEBRUARY 26: Columbus Blue Jackets fans in Pittsburgh show their support for Rick Nash #61 of the Columbus Blue Jackets as Nash warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 26, 2012 at CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)