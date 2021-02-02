Patrik Laine will make Blue Jackets debut on Tuesday night

Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29), of Finland, stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — All-Star winger Patrik Laine will make his debut with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Coach John Tortorella said Laine, who came to the Jackets on Jan. 23 in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets, will be in the lineup when the team plays the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.

Laine will play for the #CBJ tonight, per Torts. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) February 2, 2021

Laine will take the place of Riley Nash in the lineup. Nash is away from the team as his family welcomes a baby.

Laine took part in practice with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday morning. He has scored at least 30 goals in all four of his NHL seasons, except for the shortened 2019-20 season, when he had 28.

There he is! Mr. Laine on the ice this morning! #CBJ pic.twitter.com/ayuXy9GIHG — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) February 2, 2021

Laine was cleared to play after resolving visa issues in coming from a team in Canada to one in the United States.

The Blue Jackets traded away top-line center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has requested to be moved, and in return, they got Laine and forward Jack Roslovic, a Columbus native.