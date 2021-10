COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Laine scored at 2:16 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1, come-from-behind win over the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Eric Robinson scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 19 shots for his second win for the Blue Jackets, who are off to a 2-0-0 start.

Brandon Tanev scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, right, passes the puck front of Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, right, reaches for the puck in front of Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, left, and forward Brandon Tanev during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic, center, reaches for the puck between Seattle Kraken defensemen Haydn Fleury, left, and Jeremy Lauzon during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist, left, passes in front of Seattle Kraken defenseman Haydn Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, top, celebrates his overtime goal against the Seattle Kraken with forward Max Domi in an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson, right, scores a goal past Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, center, makes a stop in front of Seattle Kraken forward Ryan Donato, left, and Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)