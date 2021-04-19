Panthers beat Blue Jackets 4-2

Columbus Blue Jackets center Zac Dalpe (26) is congratulated by center Kevin Stenlund (11) and defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers 4-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored two goals, Anthony Duclair had a pair of assists and the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2.

Sam Bennett and Radko Gudas also scored for the Panthers, who have won five straight games against the Blue Jackets and gone 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings.

Vatrano’s second goal was an empty-netter at 18:38 of the third after he was stopped on a penalty shot earlier in the period.

Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves.

Elvis Merzlikins turned back 35 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 15th goal and Zac Dalpe also scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight.