COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley spoke one-on-one with Blue Jackets’ legend Rick Nash prior to his jersey retirement ceremony Saturday, March 5.

Nash will become the first player in Blue Jackets history to have his jersey retired when his No. 61 is raised to the rafters inside Nationwide Arena prior to the CBJ’s game against Boston at 7:00 p.m.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.