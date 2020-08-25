NHL fines Tortorella $25,000 for conduct in media session

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The NHL has fined Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella $25,000 for his conduct during a media session after his team was eliminated from the playoffs.

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 victory over the Blue Jackets, Tortorella ended his video news conference after two questions and walked away.

In handing down the fine, the NHL was collecting on a “conditional” fine issued in January after Tortorella criticized officials and the league for what he perceived as a time-keeping error in a Dec. 29 loss to Chicago.

He was required to go the rest of the year without any conduct offenses to avoid the fine.

