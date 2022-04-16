COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final session of “Hockey For Her” at Nationwide Arena. NBC4 Sports Anchor and Reporter Whitney Harding will emcee the event.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, NBC4 and the Columbus Blue Jackets has offered events giving female fans unique experiences to learn more about the game of hockey, what goes on behind the scenes, and the skills used on the ice.

The final session, scheduled for, Friday, April 22, from 5:15-6:45 p.m., will feature special guests Ohio native & former U.S. Women’s National Sled Hockey Team athlete Kelli Anne Stallkamp, Ohio State Women’s Hockey NCAA Champion Emily Curlett, and Dr. Lisa Hinkelman, Founder/CEO of the national girl-serving non-profit, Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX).

CLICK HERE for full details on this Columbus Blue Jackets event