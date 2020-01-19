Merzlikins leads Blue Jackets’ rout of New Jersey

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexander Wennberg, right, of Sweden, chases the puck next to New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt, of Sweden, during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made a career-high 41 saves in his third shutout in his last four starts, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils 5-0 for their fourth straight win.

Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, helping the Blue Jackets improve to 14-2-4 in their last 20 games.

Alexander Wennberg, Jakob Lilja and Nick Foligno also scored.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider started for the first time since Nov. 8 and was chased late in the second period.

Schneider had 13 saves in 32:14 and Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 13 the rest of the way.