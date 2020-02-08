Merzlikins gets fifth shutout, Blue Jackets beat Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois, left, tries to shoot the puck as Detroit Red Wings’ Filip Hronek, of the Czech Republic, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Elvis Merzlikins got a fifth shutout in his last eight starts and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their points streak to 10 games with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Zach Werenski’s second-period goal, his 17th of the season, broke a franchise season scoring record for defensemen.

The Blue Jackets have won three straight and nine of the last 10.

They dominated in the game, outshooting Detroit 44-16, but had trouble finding the back of the net with veteran goalie Jimmy Howard in goal. Howard faced a shooting gallery at times, finishing with 42 saves.