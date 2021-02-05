Meet Columbus Blue Jacket Patrik Laine’s smallest fan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets’ winger Patrik Laine scored his first goal for the team Thursday night since arriving in Columbus through a blockbuster trade deal. His arrival has brought a lot of excitement for fans, but 4-month-old Patrik Tasker might be Laine’s biggest fan.

“We were frantic parents, so I didn’t know many lullabies…so, I would sing the Finnish National Anthem to him and it would calm him down,” said his mother, Annie Tasker.

Annie and her husband Joe’s love of hockey, and her family heritage inspired their son’s name.

“We looked up Finnish hockey players since we’re big hockey fans and big Blue Jackets fans,” Annie said.

They ultimately decided on Finland’s own, Patrik Laine.

“When I got the news that he was coming to Columbus, and I was just so excited, I couldn’t believe it! It was like I had planned it 4 months ago,” said Annie.

As die-hard members of the CBJ 5th line, the Taskers have been dressing Patrik in CBJ fan gear since birth.

“When I was in labor, it was the Stanley Cup finals,” said Annie.

So, Patrik made his debut in the world to the sounds of hockey. The Taskers say they cannot wait to take their son to see Laine play inside Nationwide Arena.

“I think he made the right choice coming to Columbus, not just because of little Patrik, but our arena is really rocking, especially when the cannon fires, everyone just loses it,” said Annie.

“I’ve always been a big sport fan and wanted to support a local team, so interest grew from there,” said Joe Tasker.

“Just no other arena in the world that can rock the house like Nationwide Arena,” Annie added.

They hope their son, little Patrik might be inspired by Laine’s skills on the ice.

“As soon as her starts walking, we plan on putting him on ice skates,” said Annie. The Taskers are divided on their vision of Patrik’s future hockey position.

“If he’s my size, I’m hoping defenseman,” said Joe.

“And I don’t know if his Finnish heritage says anything, he’s definitely going to be a goalie,” Annie added with a laugh.