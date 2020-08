COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets responded to losing their longest game in franchise history by beating Tampa Bay 3-1 in Game 2 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the series, Pierre-Luc Dubois assisted on two goals and Joonas Korpisalo remained hot after making NHL history in Game 1 by saving 36 of 37 shots in the Game 2 win.