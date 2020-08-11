Live Blog: Columbus Blue Jackets vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 in a decisive Game 5 of the qualifying round on Sunday to advance to the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Liam Foudy scored his first NHL goal while Joonas Korpisalo shut out the Leafs for a second time in four games to help the Jackets clinch the series.