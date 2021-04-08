Lightning get early goals in 6-4 win over Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow (19) scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in front of Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Lightning forward Yanni Gourde (37) during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game and the Lightning cruised to a 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

Blake Coleman scored 58 seconds into the game, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart to put the Blue Jackets in an early hole. Ryan McDonagh scored twice, and Ross Colton also had a goal as the Lightning stopped a three-game skid and earned a split of the two-game series with Columbus.

  • Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton, left, gets crossed up with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zac Dalpe during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, top, reaches for the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Liam Foudy during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat work for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, left, shoots and scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, right, during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Tampa Bay Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow (19) scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in front of Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Lightning forward Yanni Gourde (37) during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

