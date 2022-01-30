MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 6-3 win over the NHL-worst Montreal Canadiens.

Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov, and Cole Sillinger added goals for the Blue Jackets, which recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 26.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens, and Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist.

Samuel Montembeault gave up three goals on seven shots before being pulled, and Cayden Primeau made 26 saves in relief.