Korpisalo flawless as Columbus tops league-best Caps again

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno, right, passes in front of Washington Capitals defenseman Radko Gudas, of the Czech Republic, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of goals and Joonas Korpisalo notched his third career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated Washington 3-0, their second win in a week over the league-best Capitals.

The win was just the second in eight games for Columbus, with both coming against Washington.

Korpisalo stopped 30 shots. He’s undefeated in three career games against the Capitals.

Braden Holtby stopped 18 shots for Washington.

The Capitals lost for just the second time in their last 10 games and suffered their first road defeat since Nov. 20.