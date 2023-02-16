COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kent Johnson’s third-period goal was the tiebreaker, Joonas Korpisalo had 36 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets overcame a terrible first period, tying a season-low with just two shots on goal in the frame. They tied the game in the second period and moved ahead at 9:40 of the third with Johnson’s shot through a screen seconds after a power play had ended.

Patrik Laine also scored for Columbus, and Boone Jenner scored into an empty net with 3 seconds left in the game.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, and David Rittich had 21 saves.

With Dallas off on Thursday, the Jets missed a chance to pull even with the Stars at the top of the Central Division. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Winnipeg.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson, right, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Winnipeg Jets goalie David Rittich, left, stops a shot in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Liam Foudy during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, center, chases the puck between Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, left, and forward Mason Appleton during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, right, passes the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Tim Berni during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus is still a distant last in the Metropolitan Division.

The Jets got on the board in the final seconds of the first period on a power play.

After a questionable hooking call on Columbus’ Erik Gudbranson, Connor got a pass from Blake Wheeler and buried a shot from the right circle for his 25th of the season.

Laine tied the game on a power play 10 minutes into the second period when he shot over Rittich’s far shoulder from the left circle.

Johnson got the tiebreaker with a shot from the left circle, then survived a 6-on-5 push by the Jets in the last two minutes.

UP NEXT

Jets: At New Jersey on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: At Dallas on Saturday.