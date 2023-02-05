SUNRISE, Fla. (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets superstar Johnny Gaudreau showed off his skills Saturday afternoon at the NHL All-Star tournament in south Florida.

As the only Columbus player on the Metropolitan Division team, Gaudreau was able to net a hat-trick in the semifinal game against the Atlantic Division. The Atlantic team won the game 10-6 to advance to the final against the Central Division, where they won 7-5 at the FLA Live Arena.

In 51 games this season, Gaudreau has scored 49 points for the struggling Blue Jackets. Columbus entered the break with a joint league-low 34 points shared only with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Jackets return to the ice on Friday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk, playing in front of his hometown crowd, won the NHL All-Star Game MVP after netting seven points in the two three-on-three matches. Tkachuk was able to team up with his brother Brady, who plays for the Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic Division.

2023 marks the first time the Atlantic Division has won the mini tournament since the format was introduced to NHL All-Star weekend in 2016. 2024 NHL All-Star weekend will be in Toronto, the first time its in Canada since 2012.