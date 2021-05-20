John Davidson returning as president of hockey operations for Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 14: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up before Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 14, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced John Davidson would be returning as president of hockey operations.

Davidson, who held the same role with the team from 2012-19, agreed to a five-year contract, according to a release from the Blue Jackets.

The team also announced they have signed General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen to a contract extension through the 2024-25 NHL season.

“John Davidson and Jarmo Kekalainen worked tirelessly and effectively together to transform our hockey club from a team with one Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance in 12 seasons to one that reached the postseason five times in seven years from 2013-20,” said club President and Alternate Governor Mike Priest. “This is an important time for our organization and having stability and proven leadership at the top of our hockey operations department is critical for us to do what we want to do, which is bring a Stanley Cup championship to Columbus. Signing Jarmo to an extension and then bringing J.D. back gives us the right people to address the opportunities and challenges before us and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Davidson has spent the past two seasons as president of hockey operations for the New York Rangers.