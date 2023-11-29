COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Armia scored the go-ahead goal with three minutes left in the third period to rally the Montreal Canadiens over the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Wednesday night for their third road win in four games.

Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield and Gustav Lindström also scored, and Sam Montembeault stopped 26 shots for Montreal, which ended its five-game road trip 3-2. The Canadiens have beaten Columbus in their last four match-ups, dating back to 2017.

Patrik Laine and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 for Columbus, which has lost two of its last three outings.

After a scoreless first period, Columbus and Montreal traded a pair of goals in the second. Laine led off, scooping up a loose puck on the boards and notching an unassisted Columbus goal while both teams skated 4-on-4.

Newhook pulled Montreal even with a shot from the right circle at 7:36, but Columbus went back on top just over 2 minutes later when Chinakhov scored his second goal in as many games, burying the rebound of a Zach Werenski shot.

Werenski’s helper made him the first Blue Jackets defenseman with 11 assists in a single month.

Montreal came right back, with Caufield burying the rebound of a Christian Dvorak shot at 14:08.

Armia gave Montreal the game-winner at 17:03 and an empty-netter by Lindström made it 4-2 with 57 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Florida Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host Ottawa Friday.