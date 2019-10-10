Jackets set to host Ducks after OT win

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets hope to ride the momentum of their 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo on Monday as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

“I mean just to see us play that way is encouraging,” Goalie Joonas Korpisalo said. “Even though they tied it late in the third period we came back and won the game. It’s huge. Huge points.”

CBJ gave up two leads, but Alexandre Texier responded by burying the game-winning goal two minutes and eight seconds into OT to give the Jackets their first win of the season.

“I tried to play my game and I’m happy right now, but you have to be ready for the next game you know forget about this one,” Texier said. “There’s 80 games left so you know don’t be too high or too low just stay in the middle every time.”

Now, the Jackets turn their attention to the Ducks who won their first three games of the new season and can make it four against Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Columbus will be well rested after a three-day stretch without a game while Anaheim will be playing its third game in four days. The Blue Jackets follow up Friday’s game with a Saturday night game against the Carolina Hurricanes.