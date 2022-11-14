COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets injury woes continue as another key player will be out for an extended period of time.

Forward Patrik Laine is expected to not play for three to four weeks after suffering a sprained ankle in Columbus’ 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, the team announced Monday. The 24-year-old from Finland has already missed six games due to an early season injury. In eight games, Laine has scored four points.

Laine’s injury comes just a few days after the Blue Jackets announced defenseman Zach Werenski would likely miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder and torn labrum.

As of Monday, the Blue Jackets have the lowest point total in the Eastern Conference with four wins and one overtime loss giving them nine points thus far in 2022-23. Columbus is back in action on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m.