Hedman scores early in OT, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 4-3

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70), of Finland, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning’s Alex Killorn during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman scored 10 seconds into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Brayden Point finished with three assists for Tampa Bay.

Ondrej Palat had a goal and two assists. Mathieu Joseph and Alex Barre-Boulet also scored.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots for his league-leading 28th victory of the season.

Eric Robinson scored a pair of goals and Mikhail Grigorenko added another score for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets’ winless stretch reached nine games (0-8-1).  

Joonas Korpisalo allowed three goals on 26 shots before leaving in the third period due to injury. Elvis Merzlikins stopped seven of the shots he faced in relief.

