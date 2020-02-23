Grimaldi scores in shootout as Preds edge Blue Jackets 4-3

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) pushes his way past Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rocco Grimaldi scored in the eighth round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 trying to push their way into the playoff picture.

Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen, and Mikael Granlund each scored, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for Nashville.

The Predators are a point behind Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with two games in hand on Winnipeg.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Forsberg each scored to open the shootout.

Gustav Nyquist scored in the fourth round for Columbus with Ryan keeping the shootout going until Grimaldi ended it.