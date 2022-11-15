COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss.

Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov.

Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15 shots before leaving in the second period with a leg injury, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 in relief.

Kevin Hayes and Noah Cates each had a goal and an assist, Nick Seeler scored and Travis Konecny added a power-play goal for the Flyers, who rallied twice from two goals down to force overtime and earn a point. Carter Hart stopped 28 shots in his third straight loss.

Kuraly gave Columbus the lead at 12:36, burying the rebound of a Gavrikov’s shot for his first goal after missing two games with a concussion.

Jenner made it 2-0 at 5:36 of the second with his second power-play goal of the season, burying the bounce of Johnny Gaudreau’s shot from the left circle.

Philadelphia pulled within one at 8:54 with Hayes one-timer right in front of Merzlikins before Cates tied it off the rush at 12:16.

That was the last shot faced by Merzlikins, who had to be helped off the ice.

Jenner next beat Hart on a breakaway at 3:32 of the third to put Columbus back on top, and Robinson made it 4-2 just 13 seconds later.

The Flyers, however, were not done and Seeler made it 4-3 at 4:58 before Konecny pulled them back even at 9:14.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Boston on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Montreal on Thursday night.