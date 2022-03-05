COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rick Nash became the first player in Blue Jackets history to have his jersey retired when his No. 61 was raised to the rafters inside Nationwide Arena on Saturday prior to CBJ’s game against Boston.
Nash is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points.
Nash registered 289 goals and 258 assists for 547 points with 568 penalty minutes in 674 games from 2002-12.
The club’s captain from 2008-12, he represented the Blue Jackets at five All-Star Games and won a Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award during his nine seasons with the club.