COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rick Nash became the first player in Blue Jackets history to have his jersey retired when his No. 61 was raised to the rafters inside Nationwide Arena on Saturday prior to CBJ’s game against Boston.

Nash is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points.

Nash registered 289 goals and 258 assists for 547 points with 568 penalty minutes in 674 games from 2002-12.

The club’s captain from 2008-12, he represented the Blue Jackets at five All-Star Games and won a Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award during his nine seasons with the club.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash and his family during a ceremony to retire his jersey prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets player Rick Nash speaks during a ceremony to retire his jersey prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets player Rick Nash walks out for a ceremony to retire his jersey prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash speaks during a ceremony to retire his jersey prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets player Rick Nash speaks during a ceremony to retire his jersey prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets player Rick Nash speaks during a ceremony to retire his jersey prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash and his family watch as his number is raised to the rafters during a ceremony to retire his jersey prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash and his family watch as his number is raised to the rafters during a ceremony to retire his jersey prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets wears a jersey of former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash during warm ups at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Jakub Voracek #93 of the Columbus Blue Jackets wears the jersey of former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash during warm ups prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Columbus Blue Jackets players wear the jersey of former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash during warm ups prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Fan wear the jersey of Former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Fan wear the jersey of Former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash’s Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and two gold medals on the display prior to a ceremony to retire his jersey of Former Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash before the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)