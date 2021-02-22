Find out when and how you can purchase Blue Jackets tickets

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson, right, celebrates with defenseman Michael Del Zotto, left, and left wing Nick Foligno after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets outlined procedures Monday for how tickets will be sold once they are allowed to have fans at games starting in March.

The team recently received permission from the state for 1,953 fans at games, or 10% of capacity at Nationwide Arena. In a news release, the team said season-ticket holders will receive first access before any remaining tickets become available to the general public Friday.

First, the team will hold a restricted presale for season-ticket holders. During it, full season-ticket holders may purchase up to four tickets to four games; half season-ticket holders may purchase up to four tickets to two games; and quarter season-ticket holders may purchase up to four tickets to one game. Season-ticket holders will be notified by email about when they can make their purchase.

Next will be an unrestricted presale for season-ticket holders, with no limit on the number of tickets and games. In addition to all season-ticket holders, those with mini-plans and group leaders will be included, too. An email on Wednesday will indicate the timing.

On Thursday, any remaining tickets will be offered to subscribers of the team’s Flag Bearer newsletter starting at 3 p.m.

On Friday, any remaining tickets will be on sale to the general public starting at 9 a.m.

The Flag Bearer and general ticket sales will be restricted to Ohio residents for the first 48 hours.

The Blue Jackets will be allowed to have fans for their final 16 home games.