Fans react to Blue Jackets’ free agency moves

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets said they were disappointed, but not surprised by several key players leaving the team through free agency.



Shortly after players were able to sign with new teams, it was announced that Artemi Panarin was signing with the New York Rangers. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky inked a new deal with the Florida Panthers and Matt Duchene signed with the Nashville Predators.



News of the departures spread quickly throughout the Arena District.



“Today’s hard,” said Jeff Blosser. “We have a solid base, we really do. With [Nick] Foligno and Dubi [Brandon Dubinsky] and Cam [Atkinson], we have a great team but we need somebody like Bob or ‘Bread.’”



Former CBJ player Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre has also been keeping a close eye on the league’s signings. He believes the Blue Jackets still have the players and the coach that will lead them to continued success.



“I believe that the core of young guys have learned from their past experience over the last two years and again, John Tortorella is going to squeeze every little piece of juice he can out of that team to make it,” Grand-Pierre said.



The Blue Jackets open the 2019-20 season on October 4, against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena.